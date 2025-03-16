Next 1-2 quarters' earnings key for FIIs' view of India: Akash Hariani

It has been a trying phase for the Indian equity markets as they have grappled with a host of global and domestic developments. AKASH HARIANI, joint managing director at Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that times like these re-emphasise the need for having proper asset allocation and managing it within stated pre-defined guidelines/limits. Edited excerpts:

How are your high-networth and ultra-high-networth clients reacting to the downturn in the equity markets?

The recent correction has made clients look again at their asset allocation and make adjustments, if required. Risk management has again come into the