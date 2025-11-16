Q2 earnings reinforce confidence in growth revival, says Nimesh Chandan

The equity market is likely to perform better in 2026 as the earnings growth trajectory improves and valuations have eased, says Nimesh Chandan, chief investment officer at Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company. In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Chandan adds that global factors, particularly the US economic slowdown, could play spoilsport. Edited excerpts:

How do you see 2026 shaping up for the Indian market? What will be the key drivers?

We are poised for an exciting 2026. Earnings growth, which is likely to improve going forward, will be the key driver of market returns. For the second half (H2)