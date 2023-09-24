We want to be No. 1 in affordable housing by FY26: Ravi Subramanian

We've always been sector- and market cap-agnostic: Enam AMC's Jiten Doshi

We'll launch credit score for housing loans: IMGC CEO Mahesh Misra

Buying stocks today seems like a good idea: Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

Two or three other indices may also include India: PNB Gilts MD & CEO

Shriram General Insurance bets big on EVs, join hands with several OEMS

Shriram Finance consolidated net rises 18% to Rs 1,288 crore in Q4

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund invest Rs 206 cr in a Chennai project

Shriram Life Insurance net rises over 50-fold to Rs 156 cr in FY23

Shriram Housing Finance crossed Rs 10,000 crore in assets under management in July this year. The housing finance company plans to get to a book size of Rs 25,000-28,000 crore

Ravi Subramanian is the Managing Director and CEO of Shriram Housing Finance

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com