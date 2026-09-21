NSE IPO sails through with 5.7-times subscription on institutional demand

The initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) was subscribed 5.71 times overall as of Monday, the final day of bidding, with bids received for 50.58 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer in its nearly ₹22,560 crore offer for sale, according to data on BSE.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) drove the bulk of the demand, subscribing 12.68 times their reserved portion of 2.52 crore shares, with bids for nearly 32 crore shares. Within this category, foreign institutional investors bid for 14.03 crore shares, domestic financial institutions, including banks and insurance companies, for 6.80 crore shares, and mutual funds for 5.41 crore shares.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also saw strong traction, subscribing 6.55 times their reserved quota of 1.89 crore shares, with bids for 12.38 crore shares. Bids from those putting in more than ₹10 lakh were subscribed 7.78 times, while smaller non-institutional bids of ₹2-10 lakh were subscribed 4.09 times.

Retail individual investors, whose category had been running well below full subscription through much of the issue, ended up bidding for 6.13 crore shares against a reserved quota of 4.41 crore shares, translating into 1.39 times subscription — a marked improvement from the tepid demand seen in the early days of bidding.

Market watchers said the subdued grey-market premium also weighed on retail subscription. According to websites that track grey-market activity, the premium on NSE shares had fallen to around 2 per cent from a peak of 20 per cent ahead of the IPO.

The employee reservation portion was subscribed 2.40 times, with bids for 10.39 lakh shares against 4.33 lakh shares reserved.

The country’s largest exchange raised ₹6,746 crore from nearly 189 anchor investors. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Societe Generale were among the marquee names, along with several other life insurers and mutual funds.

Most of the brokerage reports had recommended subscribing to the issue from a medium- and long-term perspective.

“Valued at an FY26 P/E of 42.9x—a notable discount to peers like BSE, NSE offers an attractive valuation backed by a robust 32.1% ROE. Powered by tech monetization, GIFT City expansion, and strong core margins, NSE is well positioned to capitalize on India’s long-term capital market growth,” stated Mirae Asset Sharekhan in a note.

Moderation in options volume was cited by many as a near-term concern for the exchange, with Nirmal Bang stating that the competitive shift could weigh on NSE’s transaction revenue growth. However, the brokerage held a positive long-term outlook for the exchange.

“What that price buys is market infrastructure with no real substitute. NSE runs the exchange, clears the trades, owns the Nifty indices and sells the data, so a single trade earns it money several times over and a new product costs almost nothing to add. More than nine-tenths of cash market turnover and almost all equity futures have gone through NSE every year since FY24, and neither share has been seriously challenged,” noted Choice Broking.