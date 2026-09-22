Orient Cables, AceVector, German Green Steel announce IPO price bands

Noida-based networking cables and passive networking solutions manufacturer Orient Cables (India) has priced its ₹552-crore initial public offering (IPO) at ₹258-272 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹320 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹232 crore. Bids will open on Friday, September 25, and close on Tuesday, September 29. Investors can bid in multiples of 55 equity shares and higher. The company’s net income in financial year 2025-26 was ₹53.56 crore, up 0.45 per cent from a year earlier, and revenue from operations for the period was nearly ₹1,181.67 crore, up 42 per cent from a year earlier. Lead managers include IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial, and the registrar for the issue is MUFG Intime India.

AceVector sets IPO price band at ₹30-32/share

New Delhi-headquartered value e-commerce and digital commerce platform AceVector has priced its ₹420-crore initial public offering (IPO) at ₹30-32 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹287 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 41.56 million equity shares, aggregating to ₹133 crore. Bids will open on Friday, September 25, and close on Tuesday, September 29. Investors can bid in multiples of 468 equity shares and higher. The company’s net loss narrowed to ₹45.51 crore in financial year 2025-26 from ₹126.31 crore a year earlier, while revenue from operations for the period was nearly ₹537.67 crore, up 32.1 per cent from a year earlier. Lead managers include Systematix Corporate Services, IIFL Capital Services, and CLSA India, and the registrar for the issue is MUFG Intime India.

German Green Steel and Power prices IPO at ₹132-139/share

Ahmedabad-based secondary steel manufacturer German Green Steel and Power has priced its ₹303.90-crore initial public offering (IPO) at ₹132-139 per share. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹290 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million equity shares by promoters. Bids will open on Friday, September 25, and close on Tuesday, September 29. Investors can bid in multiples of 107 equity shares and higher. The company’s net income in financial year 2025-26 was ₹79.88 crore, up 91.7 per cent from ₹41.66 crore in financial year 2023-24, while revenue from operations grew 48.6 per cent to ₹1,678.98 crore during the same period. Lead managers include Systematix Corporate Services, Emkay Global Financial Services, and Pantomath Capital Advisors, and the registrar for the issue is Bigshare Services.