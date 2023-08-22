Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 6.69 times on first day of offer

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 162 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.75 crore equity shares

initial public offerings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of stainless steel flexible hose manufacturer Aeroflex Industries was subscribed 6.69 times on the first day of subscription on Tuesday.
The Rs 351 crore-IPO received bids for 15,52,35,730 shares against 2,32,17,667 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The category for non-institutional investors received 14.05 times subscription while the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 6.67 times and that of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.17 times.
The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 162 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.75 crore equity shares.
The price range for the offer is Rs 102-108 per share.
On Monday, the company said it collected close to Rs 104 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read

Aeroflex Industries gets Sebi's clearance to raise money through IPO

Aeroflex Industries files draft papers to raise Rs 350 crore through IPO

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Fintech firm Zaggle garners Rs 25 cr from ValueQuest in pre-IPO round

Shares of SBFC Finance gains 62% on trading debut, subscribed over 70 times

Happy Forgings files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,200-1,300 cr with Sebi

TVS Supply Chain IPO subscribed 2.8 times on last day of subscription

TVS Supply Chain IPO subscribed 2.78 times on last day of subscription

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for repaying a debt, and funding working capital requirements, and a certain amount will be used for general corporate purposes and acquisitions for inorganic growth, as per the company.
The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
Pantomath Capital Advisors is the manager to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon