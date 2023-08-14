Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

TVS Supply Chain IPO subscribed 2.78 times on last day of subscription

The Rs 880 crore IPO received bids for 6,98,68,624 shares against 2,51,22,289 shares on offer, according to NSE data

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, was subscribed 2.78 times on the last day of subscription on Monday.
The Rs 880 crore IPO received bids for 6,98,68,624 shares against 2,51,22,289 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 7.60 times, while the quota for non institutional investors received 2.35 times subscription. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.35 times.
The IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,42,13,198 equity shares.
The IPO had a price range of Rs 187-197 per share.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 396 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

TVS Supply Chain Solutions prepares for initial share sale: R Dinesh

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

Brand TVS known for supporting stakeholders, says TVS SCS's R Dinesh

TVS Supply Chain Solutions gets Sebi's approval for launching IPO

RK Swamy files DHRP with SEBI; first-ever IPO by integrated marketing firm

TVS Supply Chain IPO gets fully subscribed on day two of subscription

Satellite TV firm Tata Play reports Rs 105 cr loss in FY23, plans IPO

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

TVS Supply Chain Solutions prepares for initial share sale: R Dinesh

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 525 crore will be utilised for payment of debt availed by the company and its subsidiary TVS LI UK. Besides, funds will be used for inorganic growth strategy and general corporate purposes.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions is present in over 25 countries. The company is promoted by erstwhile TVS Group and is now part of TVS Mobility Group, which has four business verticals -- supply chain solutions, manufacturing, auto dealership, and aftermarket sales and service.
JM Financial, Axis Capital, J P Morgan India, BNP Paribas, Nuvama Wealth Management and Equirus Capital were the managers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPOs Markets Investment tvs TVS Group

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikelyIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon