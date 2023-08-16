Happy Forgings files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,200-1,300 cr with Sebi

Auto components maker Happy Forgings Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,200-1,300 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 80.55 lakh shares by a promoter and a selling shareholder, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

As part of the OFS, 53.7 lakh equity shares will be offloaded by Paritosh Kumar Garg (HUF) and up to 26.85 lakh equity shares by India Business Excellence Fund - III.

Also, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement of shares aggregating up to Rs 100 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

According to market sources, the IPO size is expected to be Rs 1,200-1,300 crore.

Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 213.6 crore will be utilized towards the purchase of equipment, plant, and machinery, up to Rs 190 crore for payment of debt and a portion of funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Also Read Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13% Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24 Ashok Leyland takes digital route with 'Re-AL' to tap used vehicle biz Ashok Leyland, Cholamandalam ink pact to offer dealer financing solutions Ashok Leyland embarks on cross-country expedition marking 75th anniversary TVS Supply Chain IPO subscribed 2.8 times on last day of subscription TVS Supply Chain IPO subscribed 2.78 times on last day of subscription RK Swamy files DHRP with SEBI; first-ever IPO by integrated marketing firm TVS Supply Chain IPO gets fully subscribed on day two of subscription Satellite TV firm Tata Play reports Rs 105 cr loss in FY23, plans IPO

Ludhiana-based auto components maker employs a vertically integrated approach encompassing engineering, process design, testing, manufacturing, and supply of diverse components.

Its primary clientele includes both domestic and global OEMs in the commercial vehicle sector, while also serving non-automotive markets like farm equipment, off-highway vehicles, and industrial machinery spanning oil and gas, power generation, railways, and wind turbine industries.

Among its notable customers are Ashok Leyland, JCB India, Mahindra & Mahindra, SML ISUZU, and Tata Cummins.

The company has operations in nine countries, namely Brazil, Italy, Japan, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, and the US.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 39.12 per cent to Rs 1,196.53 crore in fiscal year 2023 from Rs 860.05 crore in the preceding fiscal. Net profit jumped 46.67 per cent to Rs 208.70 crore from Rs 142.29 crore in fiscal 2022.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, Equirus Capital, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.