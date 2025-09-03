Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 82.6 times on closing day of bidding

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare Ltd received 82.60 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday.
The Rs 126-crore IPO got bids for 57,81,83,634 shares against 70,00,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The portion for non-institutional investors garnered a whopping 209.40 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors got subscribed 54.96 times and qualified institutional buyers part received 35.86 times subscription.
The company's IPO has a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares.
The price range for the offering has been fixed at Rs 120-126 per share.
Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the offering.
