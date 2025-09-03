Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 06:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 82.6 times on closing day of bidding

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 82.6 times on closing day of bidding

The portion for non-institutional investors garnered a whopping 209.40 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors got subscribed 54.96 times

The company's IPO has a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare Ltd received 82.60 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday.

The Rs 126-crore IPO got bids for 57,81,83,634 shares against 70,00,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors garnered a whopping 209.40 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors got subscribed 54.96 times and qualified institutional buyers part received 35.86 times subscription.

The company's IPO has a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares.

The price range for the offering has been fixed at Rs 120-126 per share.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the offering.

 

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

