Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi clears IPOs of 13 firms including Urban Company, Boat's parent

Sebi clears IPOs of 13 firms including Urban Company, Boat's parent

Sebi has approved IPOs for 13 companies, including Urban Company and Boat's parent Imagine Marketing, with issues worth Rs 15,000 crore expected in the coming months

initial public offerings, IPO

Earlier in August, Sebi whole-time member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney indicated that the month could witness the highest number of IPO approvals ever

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved initial public offerings (IPOs) for 13 companies, including prominent names such as Urban Company and Imagine Marketing, potentially enabling primary issuance worth Rs 15,000 crore in the coming months.
 
Imagine Marketing, the parent of Boat headphones and smartwatches, filed its draft documents via the confidential route in April, marking its second attempt at going public after withdrawing its earlier IPO application in 2022. Urban Company, backed by Tiger Global and Accel, is targeting a Rs 1,900-crore fundraise through a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale. The firm is expected to launch its IPO later this month.
 
 
Sebi has also approved IPOs for Juniper Green Energy, Jain Resource Recycling, Ravi Infrabuild Projects, Mouri Tech, Allchem Lifescience, Omnitech Engineering, KSH International, Pace Digitek, Priority Jewels, Corona Remedies, and Om Freight Forwarders. This represents one of the busiest weeks for IPO approvals in recent times.
 
Earlier in August, Sebi whole-time member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney indicated that the month could witness the highest number of IPO approvals ever, citing the regulator’s increased processing capacity designed to prevent application backlogs exceeding two to three months, barring complicated cases.
 
Most of the recently approved companies had submitted their draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) between March and June. The surge in approvals coincides with a vibrant primary market: August alone saw 12 companies debut on the stock exchanges and 34 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) listed, signalling robust investor demand.
 
In July, 13 companies were listed on the main board. Sebi data shows that more than 70 companies — including Lenskart, Hero Motors, Indira IVF, and Canara Robeco Asset Management — are currently awaiting approval for their draft documents. These companies could raise a cumulative Rs 1.4 trillion.

More From This Section

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio's IPO could be India's largest at ₹30,000 crore: Motilal Oswal

initial public offerings, IPO

Kiaasa Retail gets BSE approval for ₹55 crore IPO to fund expansion plans

initial public offerings, IPO

CMR Green Technologies files draft papers, seeks Sebi's nod to float IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Vikran Engineering IPO sees 23.59 times subscription on last day

initial public offerings, IPO

Anlon Healthcare IPO booked 7.12 times offer size on closing day

Topics : SEBI IPO Securities and Exchange Board of India IPOs initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon