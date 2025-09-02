Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 19.60 times offer size on day 2 of offer

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 19.60 times offer size on day 2 of offer

The Rs 126-crore IPO got bids for 13,72,33,656 shares against 70,00,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data

initial public offerings, IPO

The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 120-126 per share. The IPO will conclude on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Amanta Healthcare Ltd received 19.60 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.

The Rs 126-crore IPO got bids for 13,72,33,656 shares against 70,00,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors fetched 36.39 times subscription, while the category for retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 23.31 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 53 per cent subscription.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares.

The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 120-126 per share. The IPO will conclude on Wednesday.

 

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital eyes $2 bn IPO after global roadshows; valuation at $18 bn

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio's IPO could be India's largest at ₹30,000 crore: Motilal Oswal

initial public offerings, IPO

CMR Green Technologies files draft papers, seeks Sebi's nod to float IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Anlon Healthcare IPO booked 7.12 times offer size on closing day

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 3.30 times on Day 2 of share sale

Topics : IPO Markets Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon