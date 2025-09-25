Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Capital IPO to raise up to ₹17,500 cr, fund growth for 2-3 years

Tata Capital IPO to raise up to ₹17,500 cr, fund growth for 2-3 years

Tata Capital is set to launch its IPO in October to raise Rs 16,500-17,500 crore, providing growth capital for 2-3 years as Tata group stake declines to 86.5% post issue

The Tata group’s unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group’s financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital — the third-largest NBFC in the country — had an AUM of close to Rs 2.2 trillion as on March 31, 2025, growing by over 28 per cent on average in the last three years. | Photo: Company website

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) of the year — Tata Capital — is expected to hit the market in the first half of October, slightly later than the regulatory deadline of September. The delay was due to the merger approval of Tata Motors Finance from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in May. The non-banking finance company (NBFC) approached the regulator for an extension of the deadline, which it received, sources privy to the development said.
 
Tata Motors Finance was a leading commercial vehicle financier in India. Its assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 36,515 crore as on December 31, 2024.
 
 
Tata Capital — classified as an upper-layer NBFC under the Reserve Bank of India’s scale-based regulation — recently concluded roadshows that drew healthy investor interest across the globe.
 
Market estimates suggest Tata Capital will raise Rs 16,500 crore to Rs 17,500 crore — the biggest in the financial sector — through the offering. Proceeds are expected to be sufficient to support growth for the next two to three years, sources said. For further capital requirements, the company may tap qualified institutional investors. Following the merger of Tata Motors Finance, the company’s credit cost rose to 1.4 per cent, from 0.9 per cent pre-merger.
 
Tata Capital — the third-largest NBFC in the country — had an AUM of close to Rs 2.2 trillion as on March 31, 2025, growing by over 28 per cent on average in the last three years. It has a diversified loan portfolio across retail, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and corporate segments.

Also Read

IPOs

Tata Capital, Groww: BFSI sector gears up for ₹58,000-crore IPO push

IPO, initial public offering

IFC set to earn multibagger gains from Tata Capital's $2 billion IPO

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital plans $2 billion IPO launch in early October after RBI nod

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital concludes IPO roadshows, positions itself as NBFC green leader

initial public offerings, IPO

Street Signs: Tata Capital set sail in rough seas, a coiled spring at 25Kpremium

 
The NBFC operates its mortgage business through subsidiary Tata Capital Housing Finance, which had a loan portfolio of Rs 66,402 crore as on March 31, 2025, compared with Rs 52,042 crore a year earlier. Of this, housing loans constituted 58 per cent of the portfolio, followed by loan against property (LAP) at 27 per cent and builder loans at 15 per cent.
 
The Tata group, which currently holds 95.6 per cent stake in Tata Capital (Tata Sons directly owns 92.83 per cent), will see its holding decline to 86.5 per cent post-IPO. International Finance Corporation (IFC), which owns 1.7 per cent, will sell half its stake.
 
A total of 47.58 crore shares will be sold in the IPO, comprising a fresh issue of 21 crore shares and an offer for sale of 26.58 crore shares by existing shareholders. Tata Sons will sell 23 crore shares, while IFC will sell 3.58 crore shares.

More From This Section

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

IPO-bound PhysicsWallah to invest ₹460 crore in offline, hybrid centers

Advance Agrolife IPO

Advance Agrolife sets IPO price band at ₹99-100; check key details here

Zelio IPO

Zelio hits the road to IPO: EV maker going public on September 30; details

ipo market listing share market

Pace Digitek's ₹819-cr IPO opens on Sept 26: Here's all you need to know

SolarWorld Energy Solutions IPO

Solarworld Energy IPO demand peaks on day 3; subscription tops 12x, GMP 15%

Topics : IPO Tata Capital Tata group initial public offerings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon