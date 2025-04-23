Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 08:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Ather Energy sets IPO price band in range of ₹304 to ₹321 per share

Ather Energy sets IPO price band in range of ₹304 to ₹321 per share

The Tiger Global-backed company trimmed its IPO size on Tuesday to ₹2,626 crore ($308.3 million), down from its initial aim of raising ₹3,100 crore

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Ather Energy 450X electric scooters parked at the company's manufacturing facility in Hosur, India | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Ather Energy has priced its shares in the range of ₹304  to ₹321 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), a newspaper advertisement from the electric scooter-maker showed on Wednesday.

The Tiger Global-backed company trimmed its IPO size on Tuesday to ₹2,626 crore ($308.3 million), down from its initial aim of raising ₹3,100 crore.

Existing shareholders will offload 11.1 million shares - around half the 22 million shares they planned to sell earlier.

Indian motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp, the largest shareholder in Ather with a stake of around 40 per cent, maintained its stance that it will not sell its shares in the IPO.

 

Bidding for Ather shares will be open for three days starting April 28, while anchor investors will participate in a private stock placement on April 25.

Ather was one of the first companies to sell e-scooters in India in 2018, but has fallen behind larger rivals Ola Electric and TVS Motor, whose discounts and larger distribution network have driven sales.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ather

Ather Energy trims IPO size to Rs 2,626 crore from Rs 3,100 crore

Premiumflipkart

Flipkart plans India IPO next year, targets up to $70 billion valuation

IPO, Initial public offerings

Aegis Vopak Terminals, Seshaasai Tech get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

PremiumIPOs, stock market trading, ipo filing, IPO valuation

A new IPO playbook: Why firms are turning to confidential filings in India

IPO

Amazon-backed More Retail eyes IPO next year, plans to double store count

Topics : Ather Energy Electric Vehicles E-scooter sales initial public offering IPO initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon