Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 07:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Recent IPOS List / Bollywood-backed realtor Sri Lotus Developers files DRHP for Rs 792 cr IPO

Bollywood-backed realtor Sri Lotus Developers files DRHP for Rs 792 cr IPO

Earlier this month, the company raised about Rs 408 crore through a private placement

IPO

IPO (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based real estate firm Sri Lotus Developers and Realty has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 792 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
 
The company, founded by film producer Anand Pandit, counts top Bollywood actors and personalities among its investors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.
 
Earlier this month, the company raised Rs 407.6 crore through a private placement. Bachchan acquired approximately 6.7 lakh shares for Rs 10 crore, while Khan’s Shah Rukh Family Trust purchased 6.75 lakh shares for Rs 10.1 crore. Hrithik Roshan bought 70,000 shares for a little over Rs 1 crore.
 
 
Other notable investors in the company include Ashish Kacholia, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra, Tiger Shroff, Rakesh Roshan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Manoj Bajpayee.
 
The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO to invest in its subsidiaries, partly funding development and construction costs for ongoing projects and general corporate purposes. Around 70 per cent of the funds, or Rs 550 crore, will be allocated for these purposes.

Also Read

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Delhi NCR sees highest yearly jump of 30% in home prices in 2024

real estate construction building

Millennials, Gen Z expected to make up 60% of new homebuyers by 2030: JLL

Premiumreal estate construction building

Residential and commercial sectors to stand as pillars of resilience

Premiumtwo wheeler bikes auto sales

CRISIL analysis: Automobile sector faces mixed fortunes amid rural revival

PremiumThe year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Sales to investments: Win some, lose some for real estate in 2024

 
The company’s promoters—Anand Pandit, Roopa Anand Pandit, and Ashka Anand Pandit—currently hold 80.76 per cent of the pre-IPO paid-up equity share capital. The IPO will be a completely fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, with no offer-for-sale component.
 
As of November 30, 2024, Sri Lotus Developers has a developable area of 0.68 million square feet across both residential and commercial properties. Its portfolio includes three completed projects, six under-construction projects, and seven upcoming projects.
 
For the quarter ended September 2024, the luxury property developer reported revenue from operations of Rs 243.43 crore and a net profit attributable to owners of the parent at Rs 90.5 crore.
 
The proposed issue will be made through the book-building process.

More From This Section

IPO

IPOs see investor rush; five issues attract total bids worth Rs 1.4 trn

IPO

Mamata Machinery IPO garners 194.95 times subscription on last day of offer

IPO

Sanathan Textiles' IPO gets subscribed 35.12 times on last day of offer

IPO

Six issues fully subscribed today, IGI ends at 13% premium on listing day

IPO

Transrail Lighting's IPO fully subscribed hours after opening for bidding

Topics : SEBI Real Estate Realtors outsource Bollywood initial public offering IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayICAI CA Final Result 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon