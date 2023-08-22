Fintech firm Zaggle garners Rs 25 cr from ValueQuest in pre-IPO round

Fintech player Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 25 crore from ValueQuest Scale Fund in the pre-IPO (initial public offering) round.

This came after the firm raised Rs 73 crore from a clutch of investors through a private placement last week. With the latest fund infusion, the combined fund raising by the firm reached Rs 98 crore in two tranches.

In a public statement on Tuesday, Zaggle said that it issued 15,24,390 equity shares to ValueQuest at a price of Rs 164 apiece.

Zaggle filed its draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi in December 2022 to raise funds through an IPO.

Going by the draft papers, the IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 1.05 crore stocks by promoters, investors and other shareholders.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be utilised towards customer acquisition and retention, development of technology and products, payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read Softbank sells another 2% stake in Paytm, total holding now below 10% One97 Communications shares jump nearly 7% as Sharma buys Paytm stake Shriram Finance, Paytm come together to augment digital financial services After consumers, Paytm is now offering cashback to woo merchants Paytm to generate free cash flow by year end, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Shares of SBFC Finance gains 62% on trading debut, subscribed over 70 times Happy Forgings files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,200-1,300 cr with Sebi TVS Supply Chain IPO subscribed 2.8 times on last day of subscription TVS Supply Chain IPO subscribed 2.78 times on last day of subscription RK Swamy files DHRP with SEBI; first-ever IPO by integrated marketing firm

Founded in 2011, the company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It has created a market niche in the country by offering a combined solution for spend management through prepaid cards and employee management (through SaaS).