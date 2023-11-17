Flair Writing IPO to open on Nov 22; sets price band at Rs 288-304/share

Pen maker Flair Writing Industries Ltd has set a price band of Rs 288-304 a share for its Rs 593-crore initial public offering (IPO), market sources said on Friday.

The maiden public issue will open for subscription on November 22 and conclude on November 24 and the anchor book of the offer will be opened for a day on November 21, they added.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), Flair Writing's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 292 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth up to Rs 301 crore by promoters and promoter group entities.

At present, promoters and promoter group entities own 100 per cent stake in the company.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for setting up a manufacturing facility for writing instruments at Valsad district in Gujarat; funding the company's capital expenditure and subsidiary Flair Writing Equipments Pvt Ltd (FWEPL).

Besides, the proceeds will be used to support the working capital requirements of the company and subsidiaries FWEPL and Flair Cyrosil Industries. Aslo, the money will be used for payment of the loan and general corporate purposes.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in its multiples thereof.

The company, which owns the over 45-year-old flagship brand 'Flair', is among the top three players in the overall writing instruments industry with a market share of about nine per cent, as of March 2023.

It manufactures and distributes writing instruments including pens, stationery products, and calculators, and has also diversified into manufacturing houseware products and steel bottles.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Ltd) and Axis Capital Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.

