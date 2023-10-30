close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

Muthoot Microfin, Flair Writing, Happy Forgings get Sebi's nod for IPOs

In Sebi's parlance, obtaining an observation letter means it is the go-ahead to launch the public issue

IPO

Shares of these companies are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three companies -- Muthoot Microfin, Flair Writing Industries, and Happy Forgings -- have received capital market regulator Sebi's approval to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).
The three companies, which filed their respective preliminary IPO papers with Sebi during July and August, obtained the regulator's observation letters on October 23-27, an update with the markets watchdog showed on Monday.
In Sebi's parlance, obtaining an observation letter means it is the go-ahead to launch the public issue.
Shares of these companies are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.
As per the draft papers, Muthoot Microfin's public issue will comprise a fresh issue worth up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) to the tune of Rs 400 crore.
Through the OFS route, various stakeholders plan to offload shares worth Rs 400 crore. While Greater Pacific Capital WIV Ltd proposes to offload equities worth up to Rs 100 crore, Thomas John Muthoot, Thomas Muthoot and Thomas George Muthoot plan to sell shares aggregating up to Rs 70 crore each.
Besides, shares valued up to Rs 30 crore are planned to be offloaded, each by Preethi John Muthoot, Remmy Thomas and Nina George.
The company, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, recorded a gross loan portfolio of Rs 9,208.29 crore as of March 31.
The Rs 745-crore IPO of Pen maker Flair Writing Industries Ltd comprises a fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 365 crore and an offer-for-sale of equity shares worth up to Rs 380 crore by promoters and promoter group entities, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
Those offering shares in the OFS are -- Khubilal Jugraj Rathod, Vimalchand Jugraj Rathod, Nirmala Khubilal Rathod, Manjula Vimalchand Rathod, Rajesh Khubilal Rathod, Mohit Khubilal Rathod, Sumit Rathod; Sangita Rajesh Rathod; Shalini Mohit Rathod and Sonal Sumit Rathod.
At present, promoters and promoter group entities own a 100 per cent stake in the company.
The company, which owns the over 45-year-old flagship brand "Flair", is among the top three players in the overall writing instruments industry with a market share of about nine per cent as of March 2023.
Auto components maker Happy Forgings Ltd's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 80.55 lakh shares by a promoter and a selling shareholder.

Also Read

Muthoot Microfin files preliminary papers with Sebi for Rs 1,350 cr IPO

Pen maker Flair Writing Industries files Rs 745-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Muthoot Finance posts first quarterly profit growth in six quarters

Muthoot Microfin to foray into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in FY24

Dussehra 2023: When is Vijayadashami? Know date, history, significance

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

World's biggest market for under-$100 million IPOs booms in India

Proventus Agrocom made stellar debuts with around 12% premium on NSE Emerge

As part of the OFS, 53.7 lakh equity shares will be offloaded by Paritosh Kumar Garg (HUF) and up to 26.85 lakh equity shares by India Business Excellence Fund - III.
Ludhiana-based Happy Forgings employs a vertically integrated approach encompassing engineering, process design, testing, manufacturing, and supply of diverse components.
Among its notable customers are Ashok Leyland, JCB India, Mahindra & Mahindra, SML ISUZU, and Tata Cummins.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : SEBI Muthoot Microfin IPO ipo filing IPO market

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon