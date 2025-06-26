French fries maker Hyfun Foods may expedite its IPO plans to fund growth

Hyfun Foods, one of India’s largest French fries makers in the organised sector, and a leading supplier to global giants such as KFC, McDonald’s and Burger King, may fast-track its initial public offering (IPO) plans to fund its expansion plans, said S. Soundararadjane, CEO of HyFarm — the agribusiness arm of Hyfun Foods.

“The IPO plans are still at a discussion stage, but we do plan to reach there in the next 2–3 years,” Soundararadjane told Business Standard.

Sources said the company is also under discussions with multiple PE funds to drive its growth plans.