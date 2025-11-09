Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
InCred Holdings submits draft prospectus to Sebi for upcoming IPO

InCred Holdings, the parent of non-banking financial company InCred Financial Services Limited, has filed a draft prospectus with the market regulator for a potential initial public offering, the company said on Sunday.

The Mumbai-headquartered company, which offers personal, student and secured business loans, has disbursed more than 250 billion rupees ($2.84 billion) since its inception in 2016, serving over 400,000 customers through a network of more than 140 branches.

 

 

