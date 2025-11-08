Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Meritto's parent NoPaperForms files confidential IPO papers with Sebi

Meritto's parent NoPaperForms files confidential IPO papers with Sebi

Currently, the company supports over 1,000 customers across India, the UAE, and Southeast Asia

initial public offering, IPO

The company has opted for the confidential pre-filing route.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SaaS-based enrolment automation solution provider NoPaperForms has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi via a confidential route for raising funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

In a public announcement on Saturday, the company said it has filed "the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and the stock exchanges...in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the main-board of the stock exchanges".

Founded in 2017 by Naveen Goyal and funded by Infoedge, NoPaperForms aims to build a unified, vertically-focused technology platform covering the whole spectrum of running an educational organization from student acquisition, student lifecycle, to student success and outcomes.

 

Currently, the company supports over 1,000 customers across India, the UAE, and Southeast Asia.

At present, NoPaperForms offers two flagship products, Meritto-- operating System for Student Recruitment and enrolment, and Collexo-- full-stack payment solution that brings predictability and scalability to fee management for educational institutions.

Also Read

Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, whole-time member, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi flags valuation concerns in corporate deals, calls for more safeguardspremium

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi to review short selling, SLB frameworks: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

No regulatory gap, guardrails needed to protect investors: Sebi official

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi plans more IPO reforms, streamlining share pledge norms & disclosurespremium

markets, trading

Algo trading: Trade with multiple stop-losses, strict risk control limitspremium

The company has opted for the confidential pre-filing route, which allows it to withhold public disclosure of IPO details under the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) until later stages. This route is gaining traction among Indian firms aiming for flexibility in their IPO plans.

In recent months, logistics service provider Shadowfax Technologies, commerce enablement platform Shiprocket, Tata Capital, edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah and Imagine Marketing, the parent company of wearables brand boAt and stock broking platform Groww also chose confidential filings.

In 2024, food delivery giant Swiggy and retail chain Vishal Mega Mart floated their IPOs following similar filings.

Market experts say that the confidential pre-filing route offers companies greater flexibility and reduces the pressure to go public quickly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Groww

Groww IPO subscribed 17.6x on strong demand from institutional investors

initial public offerings, IPO

Weak IPO listings by Studds and Orkla cast a shadow on market euphoriapremium

initial public offering, IPO

IPO Calendar: 5 issues to raise ₹10,000-cr next week; Lenskart debut eyed

Lenskart

Lenskart IPO to list on Nov 10; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

Can PhysicsWallah IPO ace the market test? Check key strengths, risks here

Topics : SEBI initial public offering IPO initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon