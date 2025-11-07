Friday, November 07, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Groww IPO subscribed 18x on strong demand from institutional investors

Groww IPO subscribed 18x on strong demand from institutional investors

The Rs 6,632-crore IPO of digital investment platform Groww drew bids worth Rs 64,000 crore, with robust participation from institutional and retail investors

Groww | Photo: Company logo

Groww | Photo: Company logo

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of digital investment platform Groww, garnered nearly 18 times subscription, attracting bids worth around Rs 64,000 crore.
 
How was the subscription across investor categories?
 
The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 22 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw 14.2 times demand. Retail investors subscribed their portion 9.4 times.
 
What were the IPO details and valuation?
 
The Rs 6,632-crore IPO of Groww comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 5,572 crore. Early backers, including Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners, pared part of their holdings through the OFS.
 

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

IPO Calendar: 5 issues to raise ₹10,000-cr next week; Lenskart debut eyed

Groww IPO

Final Hours! Groww IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Stock broking-related stocks such as Angel One, 5Paisa Capital and Motilal Oswal can decline up to 18%, while Nuvama Wealth can rally up to 13%, suggest tech charts.

Trading strategy in Angel One, other stock brokers ahead of Groww IPO debut

Groww IPO

Groww IPO: Justified valuation or time to chase better-valued rivals?

Groww IPO opens today

Groww IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

 
At the top end of the Rs 95–100 price band, the company is valued at Rs 61,736 crore (about $7 billion).
 
How will Groww use the proceeds from the IPO?
 
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen the company’s cloud infrastructure, invest in subsidiaries, and pursue potential acquisitions.
 
Why is Groww’s listing significant for the market?
 
Groww’s listing comes at a time of rising retail participation in the securities market, both in direct equities and through mutual funds. The platform accounts for roughly a quarter of India’s active trading clients, and nearly one-third of all systematic investment plans (SIPs) are routed through Groww.
 

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

Weak IPO listings by Studds and Orkla cast a shadow on market euphoriapremium

Lenskart

Lenskart IPO to list on Nov 10; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

Can PhysicsWallah IPO ace the market test? Check key strengths, risks here

Tenneco Clean Air IPO

Tenneco Clean Air IPO: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Pine Labs IPO

Pine Labs IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Topics : Groww IPO activity ipo filing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon