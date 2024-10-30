Business Standard
India's biggest IPOs of 2024: Swiggy, Ola, Hyundai Motor India, more

About 270 companies have raised over $12.57 billion through IPOs in India so far this year, well above the $7.4 billion raised in all of 2023, LSEG data shows

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Companies are rushing to go public in India this year as the stock market booms, with Swiggy's $1.35 billion initial public offering opening up for subscriptions next week.

About 270 companies have raised over $12.57 billion through IPOs in India so far this year, well above the $7.4 billion raised in all of 2023, LSEG data shows.

These are the country's biggest IPOs of 2024:

Hyndai Motor India  Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion IPO, the first by a carmaker in India in two decades, received bids totalling $5.5 billion. However, concerns around lofty valuations and an auto industry slowdown led the company to log a lacklustre debut.

 

Swiggy  SoftBank-backed food delivery firm Swiggy is eyeing an $11.3 billion valuation on its $1.35 billion IPO, after cutting it down twice by a combined 25 per cent, citing recent volatility in the Indian equity markets.

NTPC Green  State-run NTPC's green energy arm filed draft papers for a $1.2 billion IPO in September.

Bajaj Housing Finance  Shares of India's most valuable home loan financier have more than doubled after a blockbuster response to its $782 million IPO in September.

OLA Electric  The electric scooter maker's $734-million IPO in August drew investor interest from the likes of Fidelity and Nomura.

Schloss Banglore  Brookfield-backed Leela hotels owner Schloss Bangalore filed for a $599 million IPO in September.

Bharti Hexacom  Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom's $511-million IPO was launched in April, attracting bids worth more than $8 billion.

AADHAR Housing Finance  Mortgage lender Aadhar Housing Finance's IPO in May raised $358 million.

Go Digital General Insurance  Insurer Go Digit launched its share sale in May, raising $312 million.

 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

