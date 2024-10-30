Business Standard
Swiggy ups primary fundraise to Rs 4,499 cr in IPO, cuts share sale: Report

Swiggy ups primary fundraise to Rs 4,499 cr in IPO, cuts share sale: Report

The firm is expected to announce its IPO price band on Wednesday

Prosus, Swiggy’s largest investor, has reduced its divestment size in the company to 109.1 million shares from 118.2 million shares

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, on Tuesday filed its red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its Rs 11,300-crore initial public offering (IPO).
 
The Bengaluru-based firm has reportedly increased its targeted primary fundraising through the issuance of new shares to Rs 4,499 crore from the earlier plan of Rs 3,750 crore. In the offer-for-sale window, the company will now sell 175.1 million shares, according to a report by The Economic Times. This is in comparison to the previous plan of selling 185.3 million shares. In an offer for sale, existing investors partially sell their stake.
 
 
The firm is expected to announce its IPO price band on Wednesday, with shares likely to be issued in the price band of Rs 371-390 per share, according to media reports. At the upper end, the firm’s valuation would be $11.3 billion.
 
Prosus, Swiggy’s largest investor, has reduced its divestment size in the company to 109.1 million shares from 118.2 million shares. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), Swiggy plans to allocate 20 per cent more capital to its quick commerce business, at Rs 1,179 crore, up from Rs 982 crore mentioned in the draft RHP.
 
The firm aims to invest Rs 755.4 crore in expanding its dark store network. Lease and licence payments for dark stores or warehouses are expected to total Rs 423.3 crore. This will increase Swiggy’s dark store count to 741, covering approximately 2.59 million square feet. At the end of the June quarter, Swiggy Instamart had 557 dark stores, while Blinkit had 639. By the end of the September quarter, Blinkit’s dark stores had increased to 791. As of September 10, Swiggy had 605 active dark stores.

Early investors, including Accel, Elevation Capital, and Norwest Venture Partners, are set to divest part of their holdings in Swiggy through the offer for sale, according to media reports. Swiggy’s founders Sriharsha Majety, Rahul Jaimini, and Nandan Reddy will also partially sell their stakes in the public offering.
 
In pre-IPO deals, Meituan, DST Global, and Norwest Venture Partners have sold shares worth $209 million, $172 million, and $46 million, respectively, as per the RHP.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

