IndiQube Spaces eyes nearly ₹5,000 crore market capitalisation amid IPO

IndiQube Spaces eyes nearly ₹5,000 crore market capitalisation amid IPO

IndiQube Spaces targets a Rs 5,000 crore market cap with its Rs 700 crore IPO, priced at Rs 225-237 per share, focusing on expansion, debt repayment, and value-added services.

Promoters hold a 70.37 per cent stake in the company. Post-IPO, the stake will reduce to 60.22 per cent. Das and Agarwal each hold an 18.84 per cent stake in the company.

Prachi Pisal
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based workplace services provider IndiQube Spaces is eyeing a market capitalisation of around Rs 5,000 crore as its Rs 700 crore initial public offering (IPO) is set to open on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
 
“Our book-running lead managers have advised us on the valuation, and, looking at multiple factors, we have set our price band. Considering all of that and our upper price band, post-money valuation should be about Rs 5,000 crore,” said Rishi Das, co-founder and chairperson of IndiQube Spaces.
 
The company's public listing, planned for this month, follows Gurugram-based Smartworks Coworking Spaces, which debuted on Thursday with a
