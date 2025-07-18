IndiQube Spaces eyes nearly ₹5,000 crore market capitalisation amid IPO

Bengaluru-based workplace services provider IndiQube Spaces is eyeing a market capitalisation of around Rs 5,000 crore as its Rs 700 crore initial public offering (IPO) is set to open on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

“Our book-running lead managers have advised us on the valuation, and, looking at multiple factors, we have set our price band. Considering all of that and our upper price band, post-money valuation should be about Rs 5,000 crore,” said Rishi Das, co-founder and chairperson of IndiQube Spaces.

The company's public listing, planned for this month, follows Gurugram-based Smartworks Coworking Spaces, which debuted on Thursday with a