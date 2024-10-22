Business Standard
Investors subscribe Deepak Builders IPO 12 times offer size on day 2

The Rs 260 crore initial share sale received bids for 10,75,78,932 shares against 89,67,061 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

The initial public offer of engineering and construction company Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd got subscribed 12 times on the second day of share sale on Tuesday.

The Rs 260 crore initial share sale received bids for 10,75,78,932 shares against 89,67,061 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The non-institutional investors part got subscribed 17.39 times while the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 15.93 times subscription. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.08 times subscription.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd received 4.12 times subscription on the first day of share sale on Monday.

 

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to 1.07 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 21,10,000 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is fixed at Rs 192-203 per share.

Fedex Securities Private Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the offer.


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

