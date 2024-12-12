Business Standard
IPO-bound Rebel Foods raises $210 million in funding round led by Temasek

Other participants included existing investor Evolvence. The Series G round which was a mix of primary and secondary share sales also facilitated exits for certain investors, the company said

The firm is planning to go public by 2026 | Credit: Company website

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Cloud kitchen startup Rebel Foods -- which owns brands like Faasos and Behrouz Biryani -- has raised $210 million in Series G funding round led by Singapore-based Temasek Holdings.
 
Other participants included existing investor Evolvence. The Series G round which was a mix of primary and secondary share sales also facilitated exits for certain investors, the company said.
 
According to the company, with the strong unit economics it achieved over the last few years, the newly raised capital will be used in expanding footprint and enhancing its portfolio of brands.
 
Over the years, the company has built an ecosystem of brands which includes Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story Pizza, Lunchbox, The Good Bowl, Sweet Truth, and American restaurant chain Wendy’s. It also has a D2C (Direct to Consumer) platform EatSure, which it calls “Foodcourt on an App”.
 
 
The firm is planning to go public by 2026.
 
“This funding reinforces our vision to keep strengthening our platform thereby enhancing our portfolio of brands, scale our omnichannel presence, and drive operational excellence globally,” said Jaydeep Barman, co-founder and CEO. He added, “As we enter this next phase of growth, we remain steadfast in our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and creating lasting value for our customers and stakeholders.”
 
Rebel Foods operates over 450 kitchens across more than 70 cities in India and has expanded to international markets, including the UAE and UK. Its proprietary technology platform, Rebel OS is credited for the scaling and aggressive expansion of its portfolio brands in the country, under its D2C platform. 

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

