Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IPO-bound S K Finance raises Rs 1,328 crore capital from investors

Motilal Oswal Private Equity has pumped in Rs 415 crore for a minority stake in the 1994-incorporated, Jaipur-based company, as per a statement

IPO

The company has grown at a rate of 40 per cent annually on a compounded basis over the last six years till FY23, as per the statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vehicle finance and business loans-focused non-bank lender S K Finance has raised Rs 1,328 crore from investors.
Motilal Oswal Private Equity has pumped in Rs 415 crore for a minority stake in the 1994-incorporated, Jaipur-based company, as per a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Existing shareholders Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Growth, Baring Private Equity India, and new investors Duro Capital, Axis Alternatives, Ananta Capital, and Mirae Asset Venture Investments were among the other investors in the round, it said.
The company has grown at a rate of 40 per cent annually on a compounded basis over the last six years till FY23, as per the statement.
The latest fund infusion includes both fresh issue of shares and also secondary capital, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

World's biggest market for under-$100 million IPOs booms in India

Global fundraising via IPOs drops 52% in 2023 to $147.2 billion

Main-board IPOs weather global headwinds, collect Rs 52,000-cr in 2023

Sensex ends 140 pts lower, Nifty below 19,700 weighed by auto, metal stocks

Alpex Solar files preliminary papers with sebi to raise Rs 75 cr via IPO

EPACK Durable IPO gets 16.37 times subscription on final day of offer

Medi Assist Healthcare shares surge 11%; Nova Agritech IPO subscribed 9.7x

India's IPO market one of the busiest in world but it is also broken

Bharti Hexacom files DRHP for IPO, TCIL to sell up to 100 million shares

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon