Lalit Suri Hospitality Group eyes IPO after 2026 amid expansion plans

The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group is mulling a public listing of its hospitality business — Bharat Hotels Limited — after 2026, even as it looks to expand revenue streams by venturing into management contracts for luxury hotels, resorts, and mid-scale hotels.

“We will do an initial public offering (IPO) and take a decision on the timing after 2026. We want to leverage what we’ve created as the company is entirely owned by the group,” Jyotsna Suri, chairperson and managing director of Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, told Business Standard.