close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 2.21 times on final day of offer

The offer comprised new shares worth Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale component of Rs 545 crore

BS Reporter Mumbai
IPO, initial public offering

Avalon’s Rs 865 crore IPO was the largest this calendar year

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of Avalon Technologies managed to garner 2.2 times subscription on the third and final day. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 3.6 times while the retail investor and wealthy investor portion remained undersubscribed -- at 84 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively.
The electronic manufacturing services firm had raised Rs 389 crore from anchor investors, which included Nomura Trust, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Goldman Sachs and Neuberger Berman. The price band for the issue was between Rs 415 and Rs 436 per share. At the upper end, the company is valued at Rs 2,847 crore.

Avalon’s Rs 865 crore IPO was the largest this calendar year. The offer comprised new shares worth Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale component of Rs 545 crore.

Also Read

Avalon Tech, largest IPO so far this calendar year, subscribed 8% on day-2

Avalon Technologies IPO opens next week: Check GMP, other details here

IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 3% on first day of issue

Tracxn Technologies IPO: High attrition, losses keep analysts apprehensive

KFin Technologies IPO subscribed 0.5 times on first day of the issue

Go Digit General Insurance re-files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi

ESAF SFB to refile IPO prospectus with Sebi; eyes listing in H2 of FY24

Five IPOs get Sebi go-ahead to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr collectively

Avalon Tech, largest IPO so far this calendar year, subscribed 8% on day-2

IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 3% on first day of issue

Topics : IPO | IPOs | initial public offerings

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon