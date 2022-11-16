- Stocks to Watch: Bikaji Foods, Medanta, Paytm, NDTV, HDFC, SBI, Tata Motors
MARKET LIVE: Flat open likely for Sensex, Nifty; Bikaji Foods, Medanta eyed
Stock market live: Reports of civilian killings in Polland from Russian missiles has weakened global sentiment; at 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 10-odd points lower at 18,455 levels
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices are likely to open on a muted note Wednesday as Asian equities decline.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 10-odd points lower at 18,455 levels.
Reports of civilian killings in Polland from Russian missiles has weakened global sentiment. The missile reportedly struck eastern Poland late Tuesday killing two people. The polish government later said it was an isolated incident.
As per reports, US President Biden has called an 'emergency' meeting with the G7 and NATO leaders following the incident.
Asian markets fell in early morning trade today with the Nikkei, Hang Seng and Kospi falling 0.7-1.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, US equities had closed higher on Tuesday night after wholesale inflation inched 0.2 per cent up for October against an estimated 0.4 per cent increase.
The Dow gained 0.17 per cent, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced 0.87 per cent and 1.45 per cent, respectively.
New listings
Medanta operator Global Health and FMCG major Bikaji Foods International will debut on the bourses today. The issue price for the two is fixed at Rs 336 per share and Rs 300 apiece, respectively. Both the stocks could list with around a 10 per cent premium, as per the grey market premiums.
Among other stocks, BEL will also be on the radar as the company has signed separate MoUs with Yantra India, US-based Profence, SVS Tech and Hindustan Shipyard for different defence equipments.
