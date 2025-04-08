Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Market turmoil casts dark clouds over LG Electronics India, Ather IPOs

Both companies had planned to launch their offerings this month

IPO, initial public offering
Premium

LG had secured a Sebi nod for an IPO a month ago, while Ather got a nod in December.

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

The brutal market selloff triggered by US recession fears has cast doubt over the initial public offerings (IPOs) of LG Electronics India and Ather Energy — both of which were slated to debut later this month.
 
Sources said both companies are now considering a delay following a swift shift in market sentiment amid rising global trade tensions.
 
Home appliance major LG’s IPO is estimated at ₹15,000 crore, making it India’s fifth-largest, while Ather, an electric scooter maker, has pegged its offer at ₹4,000 crore.
 
Both firms are also weighing scale-backs to issue sizes and valuations to better reflect current market
Topics : LG Electronics initial public offering IPO Ather Energy Stock market crash

