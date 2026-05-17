Muthoot Fincorp plans ₹4k crore IPO, approves stock split
Muthoot Fincorp plans a ₹4,000 crore IPO and share split as the NBFC strengthens growth funding and expands lending operations
Subrata Panda Mumbai
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Muthoot Fincorp on Saturday said its board approved plans to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) said in a statement. It added that the proceeds may be used for future growth.
Topics : Muthoot Fincorp IPOs NBFC