Sunday, May 17, 2026 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / IPO / Muthoot Fincorp plans ₹4k crore IPO, approves stock split

Muthoot Fincorp plans ₹4k crore IPO, approves stock split

Muthoot Fincorp plans a ₹4,000 crore IPO and share split as the NBFC strengthens growth funding and expands lending operations

Muthoot Fincorp
premium

Muthoot Fincorp reported a net profit of ₹1,640 crore for FY26, compared to ₹787 crore in FY25 (Photo: website)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Muthoot Fincorp on Saturday said its board approved plans to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) said in a statement. It added that the proceeds may be used for future growth.  
The company also said the issue is subject to shareholder approval, market conditions, regulatory clearances, and other applicable authorisations. It did not disclose a timeline for the offering. 
The board also approved a stock split, sub-dividing equity shares of face value ₹10 into five shares of ₹2 each.  
Separately, the company approved plans to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and an equivalent amount through private placements. It also approved a commercial paper programme with an overall limit of ₹30,000 crore. The company, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, has been expanding its lending operations and diversifying its borrowing sources. 
Muthoot Fincorp reported a net profit of ₹1,640 crore for FY26, compared to ₹787 crore in FY25.
Topics : Muthoot Fincorp IPOs NBFC