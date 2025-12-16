Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nephrocare Health IPO GMP hints at decent Dalal Street debut on Dec 17

Nephrocare Health IPO GMP hints at decent Dalal Street debut on Dec 17

The basis of allotment for Nephrocare Health IPO shares was finalised on Monday, December 15, 2025. Investors are now awaiting the stock's listing

Nephrocare Health IPO GMP

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nephrocare Health IPO listing forecast:  Grey market trends point to a positive sentiment for pharmaceutical company Nephrocare Health Services, which is scheduled to debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, December 17, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company raised ₹871.39 crore through the public issue.
 
The public offering, which closed on Friday, December 12, attracted strong investor interest, with the issue subscribed 14.08 times, according to NSE data. Bids were received for 186.92 million shares against 13.27 million shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 26.82 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) portion was booked 24.77 times. The retail investors’ quota saw a subscription of 2.36 times.
 
 
The basis of allotment for Nephrocare Health IPO shares was finalised on Monday, December 15, 2025. Investors are now awaiting the stock’s listing.  Ahead of the debut, sources tracking grey market activity indicated that the shares were trading at a decent premium. Nephrocare Health shares were quoted at around ₹498 in the grey market, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹38, or about 8.26 per cent, over the issue price of ₹460 per share.
 
If these trends sustain, the stock could list at around ₹498. That said, the grey market is unregulated and the GMP should not be viewed as a definitive indicator of listing performance.  ALSO READ | ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP steady, subscription tops 3x; should you bid?

Nephrocare Health IPO details

Nephrocare Health IPO comprised a fresh issue of 7.7 million shares aggregating to ₹353.75 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.3 million shares worth ₹517.64 crore.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

