Monday, June 16, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.6x; strong HNI demand ahead of close

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.6x; strong HNI demand ahead of close

Qualified investors subscribe 27 per cent, wealthy investors 4.5 times, and retail investors 1.1 times as Oswal Pumps IPO nears close with ₹416 crore anchor backing

initial public offering, IPO

The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale of ₹497 crore.

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of Oswal Pumps was subscribed 1.6 times on Monday, the penultimate day of the issue. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 27 per cent, wealthy investors 4.5 times, and retail investors 1.1 times.
 
Oswal Pumps raised ₹416 crore from anchor investors last week ahead of its IPO.
 
The company has priced its IPO between ₹584 and ₹614 per share. The IPO will conclude on Tuesday.
 
The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale of ₹497 crore.
 
The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issuance to fund capital expenditure, invest in its wholly owned subsidiary Oswal Solar in the form of equity, finance the setting up of new manufacturing units in Karnal, and repay debt incurred by itself and its subsidiaries.
 
 
Oswal Pumps manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, as well as electric motors under the 'Oswal' brand. The company commenced operations in 2003 by manufacturing low-speed monoblock pumps. Over the years, it has expanded its operations to include grid-connected high-speed monoblock pumps, grid-connected submersible pumps and electric motors.

More From This Section

IPO, initial public offering

Hero FinCorp garners ₹260 crore from investors in pre-IPO placement round

IPOs, stock market trading, ipo filing, IPO valuation

ArisInfra Solutions Ltd sets IPO price band at Rs 210-222 per share

IPO, Initial public offerings

Rayzon Solar to file draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,500 crore IPO

IPO

Oswal Pumps raises ₹416 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

IPO, bell, initial public offering, NSDL

Indian depository NSDL plans IPO for July, expects to raise $400 million

Topics : IPOs Motilal Oswal initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon