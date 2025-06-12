Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oswal Pumps raises ₹416 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Company allocates 67.78 lakh shares at ₹614 each to anchor investors including ICICI Prudential, Kotak MF and BNP Paribas; IPO opens June 13 and ends June 17

So far in 2025, 16 firms have completed their IPOs, raising approximately ₹27,687 crore.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Oswal Pumps raised ₹416.20 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens for public subscription on Friday. The company informed the bourses that it allocated 67.78 lakh equity shares at ₹614 per share to anchor investors.
 
Some of the marquee institutions that participated in the anchor tranche include Société Générale, BNP Paribas, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Kotak Mahindra MF, Quant MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Bandhan Small Cap Fund, Nuvama MF, Sundaram MF and Edelweiss Life Insurance, among others.
 
Oswal Pumps has priced its IPO between ₹584 and ₹614 per share. The IPO will open on 13 June and conclude on 17 June. 
 
 
The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale of ₹497 crore.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issuance for funding capital expenditure, investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, in the form of equity, for setting up new manufacturing units at Karnal, and for the repayment of its and its subsidiaries’ debts.
 
The company manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps and electric motors under the ‘Oswal’ brand. It commenced operations in 2003, manufacturing low-speed monoblock pumps. Over the years, it expanded its operations to manufacture grid-connected high-speed monoblock pumps, grid-connected submersible pumps and electric motors.
 
First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

