Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Indian depository NSDL plans IPO for July, expects to raise $400 million

Indian depository NSDL plans IPO for July, expects to raise $400 million

The listing of NSDL, the country's largest depositary in terms of assets under custody, is being managed by ICICI Securities Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc and IDBI Capital

IPO, bell, initial public offering, NSDL

The listing may comprise of 50.1 million shares, based on previous stock-exchange statements from the company| Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ashutosh Joshi, Rajesh Mascarenhas and Dave Sebastian
   
National Securities Depository Ltd. is pressing ahead with its plan for an initial public offering that is expected to raise about $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The proposed listing of India’s oldest depository, which was initially cleared by the market regulator in October last year, is now slated to take place as soon as July, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the information is private.
 
The listing of NSDL, the country’s largest depositary in terms of assets under custody, is being managed by ICICI Securities Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc and IDBI Capital, and will comprise of 50.1 million shares, based on previous stock-exchange statements from the company. 
 
 
The share offering is the outcome of an offer for sale by major investors including IDBI Bank Ltd., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and State Bank of India, and NSDL itself won’t receive any proceeds, according to the earlier statements.
 
NSDL’s managing director and chief executive Vijay Chandok declined to comment on the potential timeline for the IPO, when telephoned by Bloomberg. A spokesperson for the company didn’t immediately respond to calls made to their mobile phone.
 

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Oswal Pumps prices its IPO in ₹584-₹614 range; opens on June 13

PremiumReal Estate, IPO, Realty, stock market listing

Indian realty companies building up over Rs 15,000 crore IPO pipeline

IPO, initial public offering

Lalithaa Jewellery files draft papers with Sebi, to raise ₹1,700 cr via IPO

initial public offering, IPO

TReDS platform M1xchange eyes IPO in 3-5 years, aims ₹1.25 trn biz in FY25

Premiumipo market listing share market

Tata Capital likely to get Sebi approval for nearly $2-billion IPO

Topics : IPO IPOs Markets NSDL initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon