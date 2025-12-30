Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pre-listing lock-ins of 101 companies to expire in three months: Nuvama

Pre-listing lock-ins of 101 companies to expire in three months: Nuvama

Pre-listing shareholder lock-ins in 101 companies will be lifted between December 29, 2025, and March 2026, covering shares worth $23 billion, though not all may hit the market

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

A total of 101 companies are slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted from December 29, 2025, to March 2026, according to an analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities. The value of the shares whose lock-ins are expiring is $23 billion.
 
However, not all of these shares will come to market, as the promoters and promoter groups also hold a sizeable portion.

Which companies have lock-ins expiring over the next three months?

For some shares, their one-month lock-in is expiring, and for others, their three- or six-month lock-ins are coming to an end. The stocks with a one-month lock-in expiring include ICICI Prudential AMC, Meesho, and Nephrocare Health Services. Three-month lock-ins in Tata Capital, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Lenskart Solutions, among others, are expiring.
 

Will these shares be sold once the lock-in ends?

"We had a record number of IPO issuances this year, and that's the reason so many IPO lock-ins are expiring in the next three months. And the non-promoter portion of these shares might get sold when the lock-in expires. These are shares typically held by institutional or high net worth individual investors who might have bought these shares at a much lower level than the IPO price," said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent equity analyst.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

