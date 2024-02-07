Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rashi Peripherals' Rs 600 cr IPO fully subscribed on Day 1 of offer

The IPO received bids for 1,54,17,936 shares against 1,42,37,289 shares on offer, garnering a 1.08 times subscription, as per NSE data

IPO, market

Of the IPO proceeds, funds worth Rs 326 crore will be utilised for payment of debt and Rs 220 crore for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of information and communications technology products distributor Rashi Peripherals got fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.
The IPO received bids for 1,54,17,936 shares against 1,42,37,289 shares on offer, garnering a 1.08 times subscription, as per NSE data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The portion for non-institutional investors subscribed 1.87 times, while the quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 1.36 times subscription. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1 per cent.
The Rs 600-crore initial public offer (IPO) is in a price range of Rs 295-311 a share. The IPO is completely a fresh issue of equity shares.
Rashi Peripherals on Tuesday mobilised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.
Of the IPO proceeds, funds worth Rs 326 crore will be utilised for payment of debt and Rs 220 crore for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Last month, Rashi Peripherals raised Rs 150 crore from institutional investors in a pre-IPO funding round.
JM Financial Limited and ICICI Securities are the managers to the offer.
Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

IT products distributor Rashi Peripherals to open Rs 600 cr-IPO on Feb 7

Rashi Peripherals raises Rs 150 cr pre-IPO from institutional investors

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Capital Small Finance Bank's Rs 523 cr IPO subscribed 50% on Day 1 of offer

Entero Healthcare Solutions set to launch Rs 1,600-crore IPO on February 9

Investors subscribe Park Hotels IPO 5.82 times on second day of offer

Entero Healthcare Solutions' Rs 1,600 cr IPO to open on February 9

Three IPOs to hit primary mkt on Wednesday; aim to raise Rs 1,700 cr

Topics : SEBI IPO activity ipo filing IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon