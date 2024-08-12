Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO gets fully subscribed on Day 1 of offer

The Rs 160-crore initial share sale received bids for 4,37,44,950 shares against 1,00,00,800 shares on offer, translating into an oversubscription of 4.37 times

IPO

The price range for the offer is Rs 152-160 per share.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Saraswati Saree Depot, a key player in the sarees wholesale segment, was subscribed more than four times on the first day of subscription on Monday.
The Rs 160-crore initial share sale received bids for 4,37,44,950 shares against 1,00,00,800 shares on offer, translating into an oversubscription of 4.37 times, according to NSE data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The quota for non-institutional investors fetched 12.62 times subscription, while the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 5.39 times. The qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1.19 times subscription.
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to 64,99,800 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 35,01,000 equity shares.
The price range for the offer is Rs 152-160 per share.
The initial share sale will conclude on August 14.

More From This Section

Ola Electric Mobility rises 20% on debut on electric vehicle optimism

FirstCry IPO subscribed 12 times; Ceigall India slips on stock market debut

Indian companies dismiss global worries to push ahead with IPO listings

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscribed 12.22 times on Day 2 of share sale

Ola Electric's IPO subscribed 4.3 times; Akums Drugs shares gain 17%

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
The Kolhapur-based company whose origin in the sarees business dates back to the year 1966 is also engaged in the wholesale business of other women's apparel wear such as kurtis, dress materials, blouse pieces, lehengas, and bottoms.
The company sources sarees from different manufacturers across India and has developed relationships in hubs like Surat, Varanasi, Mau, Madurai, Dharmavaram, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.
Saraswati Saree Depot operates from two stores located in Maharashtra (Kolhapur and Ulhasnagar).
Unistone Capital is the manager to the offer.
The equity shares of the firm are expected to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

CARS24 preparing to float IPO to tap growth opportunities: Co-Founder

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP hints listing gains; Check expected price

FirstCry IPO listing price prediction: GMP hints 18% gain on debut; Details

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO GMP soars 32% ahead of opening; Should you bid?

IPO Calendar next week: 7 IPOs to open; FirstCry to debut. Check FULL LIST

Topics : IPOs initial public offering (IPO) Saree

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon