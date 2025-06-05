Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Capital likely to get Sebi approval for nearly $2-billion IPO

Tata Capital likely to get Sebi approval for nearly $2-billion IPO

Tata Capital may soon get Sebi clearance for a $2 bn IPO, aiming for a listing before the September 2025 deadline for upper-layer NBFCs under RBI rules

ipo market listing share market

This IPO would be only the second Tata Group public debut in nearly two decades, following Tata Technologies (2023) and Tata Consultancy Services (2004).

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Capital, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, is likely to soon receive approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its near $2-billion initial public offering (IPO), according to sources.
 
The market regulator has finalised the clearance, and an observation letter is expected within the next few weeks, they added.
 
This would pave the way for Tata Capital’s listing before the September 2025 deadline set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for ‘upper layer’ non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
 
Tata Capital filed its draft IPO papers via the confidential route in April, allowing details to remain undisclosed until Sebi’s nod.
 
 
So far, only two companies—food delivery major Swiggy and value retailer Vishal Mega Mart—have listed after filing their offer documents under the confidential filing route.

Also Read

Tata Group ipo

Tata Capital IPO: Tata Group's NBFC inches closer to D-Street; details here

Sebi

Sebi issues warning letters to NSDL over compliance and cyber alert lapses

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

RBI rate cut hopes lift Sensex, Nifty; banks and Reliance lead gains

N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra launches plantation drive to boost green cover to 50% by 2047

Spain vs France

Spain vs France UEFA Nations League semi-final live time, streaming

 
If approved swiftly, this could mark one of the fastest greenlights for a mega IPO. Post-approval, the NBFC will need to submit an updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP). The UDRHP has to be kept in the public domain for at least three weeks before the company can launch its IPO. 
 
The IPO is expected to comprise a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, including Tata Sons.
 
In the unlisted market, Tata Capital’s shares are trading at around ₹1,075 apiece, as per Unlisted Zone.
 
Emailed queries to Tata Capital and Sebi regarding the IPO timeline and specifics remained unanswered at press time.
 
Sebi’s website shows the last communication with the company or its investment bankers was on 24 May.
 
This IPO would be only the second Tata Group public debut in nearly two decades, following Tata Technologies (2023) and Tata Consultancy Services (2004).
 
In February, Tata Capital’s board approved plans for the IPO and a rights issue.
 
Several other upper-layer NBFCs have secured Sebi’s nod for public offers, signalling a busy primary market ahead. These include HDB Financial’s ₹12,500 crore IPO and Hero FinCorp’s ₹3,700 crore offer.
 
In FY25, Tata Capital’s impairment on financial instruments surged to ₹3,072 crore (from ₹748 crore in FY24), impacting profitability.
 
Despite a 67 per cent jump in interest income (₹19,203 crore) and 64.5 per cent revenue growth (₹21,866 crore), standalone profit rose only 4 per cent to ₹2,594 crore.
 
Asset quality also weakened, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio increasing to 2.33 per cent in FY25, from 1.71 per cent.
 
The net NPA ratio increased to 0.98 per cent from 0.38 per cent.

More From This Section

PremiumImage

Lalit Suri Hospitality Group eyes IPO after 2026 amid expansion plans

PremiumHDB

HDB Financial Services gets Sebi approval for ₹12,500 crore IPO

initial public offering, IPO

With an eye on IPO, 5 startups in process of reverse-flipping: Bay Capital

ipo market listing share market

3B Films IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

coal mines

BCCL files IPO papers with Sebi, CIL to offload 465.7 million shares

Topics : Tata Capital Services Tata Capital Tata group Tata Sons

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon