Tharoor-led multi-party delegation holds wide-ranging talks with VP Vance

The delegation's US visit, following stops in Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil, highlights India's strong stand against terrorism after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

A multi-party delegation of Indian Members of Parliament, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met US Vice President J D Vance in Washington D.C. on June 6. The meeting involved detailed discussions on several key topics, including joint efforts to combat terrorism and cooperation in the technology sector.
 
"Excellent meeting with Vice President @JDVance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation," Tharoor posted on X.
 
"We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive and productive exchange for strengthening India–US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds," he added.
 
 
The Indian Embassy in the US also posted about the meeting, confirming that the delegation, led by Tharoor, had called on the US Vice President earlier that morning.
 
"The conversation focused on strengthening the India–US partnership including cooperation in counter-terrorism domain," it stated.

India’s former ambassador to the US, Taranjit Sandhu, who was also part of the delegation, commented on the fruitful nature of the exchange. "An excellent, comprehensive, constructive and productive interaction indeed," he said. 
 
Delegation’s tour following Operation Sindoor
 
Vice President Vance was visiting India with his family in April when the terror attack in Pahalgam occurred. The Indian delegation aims to present India’s firm position against terrorism, especially in light of recent events such as the Pahalgam attack.
 
Before reaching the United States, the team had travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil. The Washington D.C. leg marks the final stop of the tour.
 
Apart from Tharoor, the delegation includes MPs Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Deora, Tejasvi Surya and former ambassador Taranjit Sandhu. 
 

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack US India relations

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

