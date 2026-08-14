Technocraft Ventures makes strong debut, shares list at 34% premium

Technocraft Ventures share price: Technocraft Ventures shares made a strong debut on the bourses on Thursday, delivering a listing gain of nearly 35 per cent to IPO investors.

The shares opened at ₹284 on the NSE, with a premium of ₹72 or 33.96 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹212.

On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹285, up ₹73 or 34.43 per cent.

Following the listing, Technocraft Ventures commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1,128.78 crore, according to BSE data.

The debut was significantly ahead of grey market premium (GMP) estimates, which had indicated a listing gain of around 18 per cent.

Technocraft Ventures’ IPO comprised a fresh issue of 9.50 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.40 million shares.

The price band for the issue was fixed between ₹200 and ₹212 per equity share. The company received 38.69 times subscription for its ₹251.88 crore public issue.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, the company has said that ₹150 crore will be used to fund the working capital requirements, while the remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes and offer-related expenses.

Incorporated in 1998, Technocraft Ventures is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company engaged in public infrastructure projects. Its operations span water and wastewater infrastructure, roads and highways, electrical transmission, urban infrastructure, and operation and maintenance of public utilities.