Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.12%)
65075.82 + 79.22
Nifty (0.19%)
19342.65 + 36.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5524.35 + 34.80
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38794.80 + 132.65
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
44495.25 0.60
Heatmap

TPG Capital-backed wires manufacturer RR Kabel gets Sebi approval for IPO

Apart from these, US-based private equity firm TPG Capital, which holds a 21 per cent stake in RR Kabel, will partly sell its stake in the company as part of the OFS

RR Kabel logo (Photo: RR Kabel facebook page)

RR Kabel logo (Photo: RR Kabel facebook page)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

TPG Capital-backed wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 225 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of over 1.72 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
The company, which filed draft IPO papers with the regulator in May, obtained its observations letter on August 24, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed on Tuesday.
In Sebi's parlance, obtaining its observation letter means its clearance to float the public issue.
According to the draft papers, Mahendrakumar Rameshwarlal Kabra, Hemant Mahendrakumar Kabra, Sumeet Mahendrakumar Kabra, Kabel Buildcon Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Ram Ratna Wires Ltd are selling shares in the OFS.
Apart from these, US-based private equity firm TPG Capital, which holds a 21 per cent stake in RR Kabel, will partly sell its stake in the company as part of the OFS.

Also Read

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

Swiggy restarts IPO plans, aims for July-Sept 2024 stock market listing

Rishabh Instruments' IPO to open on Aug 30; price band fixed Rs 418-441

Sewerage infra player EMS plans to float IPO in Sept to raise Rs 300-320 cr

Heating equipment maker JNK India files draft papers with Sebi to float IPO

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of Rs 170 crore from fresh issues to pare down, in full or in part, debt availed from banks and financial institutions.
RR Kabel, part of RR Global Group, posted a net profit of Rs 214 crore and revenues of Rs 4,386 crore in 2021-22. For the nine months ended December 2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs 125 crore and revenues of Rs 4,083 crore.
The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO SEBI RR Kabel TPG capital

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesToyota Innova MPVHero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and moreUnion minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this mattersHero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon