RR Kabel backed by TPG files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million: Report

Indian wire and cable maker RR Kabel Ltd., backed by private equity firm TPG, filed for an initial public offering on Sunday, seeking to raise up to $27.53 million, according to its draft prospectus filed to India's market regulator and seen by Reuters.

RR Kabel, India's fifth largest branded wires and cable manufacturer, plans to use funds raised through the IPO to repay or prepay borrowings, in part or in full, from banks and financial institutions, according to the prospectus.

It did not say what percentage of its equity it planned to float or on which exchange.

TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd, a U.S.-based private equity firm, holds a 20.99% stake in RR Kabel and will sell some of its stake in the IPO, the prospectus shows.

RR Kabel's business is primarily business-to-consumer sales of wires and cables products.

($1 = 81.7200 Indian rupees)

Also Read Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details 71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023? Mamaearth parent files papers for IPO, co-founders to dilute stake With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move Avalon Tech, largest IPO so far this calendar year, subscribed 8% on day-2 Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 3,200 crore through IPO next week Blackstone backed Nexus Malls sets IPO price band at Rs 95-100 per unit Mankind Pharma's Rs 4,326-crore IPO garners bids worth Rs 50,000 crore Mankind Pharma's Rs 4,326-crore IPO: Issue subscribed 14% on Day 1 Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here