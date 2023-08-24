Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Sewerage infra player EMS plans to float IPO in Sept to raise Rs 300-320 cr

In the pre-IPO placement round, the Ghaziabad-based firm issued 16 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 211 apiece, the company said in a statement

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Water and sewerage infra player EMS Ltd on Thursday said it is planning to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in the next month to raise Rs 300-320 crore.
Also, the company said it has completed the pre-IPO placement round and raised Rs 33.76 crore through it, leading to a reduction in fresh issue size in the upcoming maiden public issue.
In the pre-IPO placement round, the Ghaziabad-based firm issued 16 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 211 apiece, the company said in a statement.
Accordingly, the size of the fresh issue has been reduced to Rs 146.24 crore from Rs 180 crore planned earlier. Besides, there would be an Offer of Sale (OFS) of 82.94 lakh shares by promoter and founder Ramveer Singh.
At present, Singh holds a 97.81 per cent stake in the company.
In March 2023, EMS Ltd filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through the maiden public issue and has already received Sebi's approval to go ahead with this IPO.

Also Read

Laptop import curbs lift EMS stocks but analysts warn of jumping the gun

Nova Agri, Netweb Tech India, EMS get Sebi's approval to float IPO

Wabag bags Rs 4,400 cr seawater desalination project in Tamil Nadu

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Heating equipment maker JNK India files draft papers with Sebi to float IPO

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Stationery maker Doms files draft papers for $145 mn IPO with Sebi

Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 6.69 times on first day of offer

Fintech firm Zaggle garners Rs 25 cr from ValueQuest in pre-IPO round

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.
"EMS Ltd plans to raise Rs 300 crore to Rs 320 crore through its upcoming IPO, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions," the company said.
This IPO will give us a boost in meeting the company's working capital needs and improve its eligibility for high-value projects, Ramveer Singh, Founder, Chairman and Executive Director of EMS Ltd, said.
Commenting on the future plans, Singh said, "Ever since inception, we have focused on high-margin business, slower growth in the order book. However, given the vast opportunity in the country coupled with the Government's focus on creating and maintaining efficient and quality water and sewerage infrastructure across towns and cities, we feel confident of expanding our share in the industry going forward".
The company offers water and sewerage infra solutions, including laying the sewerage network to build sewerage and water treatment plants in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.
It has executed 67 projects over the past 13 years and has an order book of Rs 1,775 crore, comprising 18 ongoing projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO Private Equity IPO fundraising stock markets Water treatment Sewage Water Treatment

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon