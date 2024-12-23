Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 06:36 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Unimech Aerospace IPO receives 3.81 times subscription on first day

Unimech Aerospace IPO receives 3.81 times subscription on first day

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 250 crore

ipo market listing share market

Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 745-785 per share. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd received 3.81 times subscription on the first day of share sale on Monday, helped by encouraging investors' participation.

The Rs 500-crore initial share sale received bids for 1,79,22,111 shares, as against 47,04,028 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part fetched 4.45 times subscription, while the category for non-institutional investors received 4.02 times subscription. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 2.49 times.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 250 crore.

 

Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 745-785 per share.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

New listings through IPOs add 3% to India's market capitalisation in 2024

IPO

Upcoming IPO: Agrochemical company GSP Crop Science files DRHP with Sebi

ipo market listing share market

Last Day! Concord Enviro IPO closes today: Subscription soars 7x, GMP up 7%

IPO

DAM Capital Advisors IPO Day 3; Check subscription status, GMP, key details

IPO

Mamata Machinery IPO closes today; Subscription rises 37x, GMP up 107%

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd and Equirus Capital Private Ltd are the book running lead managers to the offer.

Unimech Aerospace is a high-precision engineering solutions company specialising in complex manufacturing solutions for the aerospace, defence, energy and semiconductor industries.

Shares of the firm will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Healthcare, pharma sectors raise Rs 14,811 crore via IPOs in 2024

IPO

Solar91 Cleantech IPO to open on Dec 24; price band at Rs 185-195 per share

ipo market listing share market

IPO boom: Record Rs 1.6 trn raised in 2024; bigger gains expected in 2025

ipo market listing share market

Sanathan Textiles IPO worth Rs 550 cr gets 1.43 times subscription on Day 2

IPO rush, market

DAM Capital IPO receives 6.98 times subscription on Day 2 of offer

Topics : IPOs initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon