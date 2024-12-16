Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Recent IPOS List / With 11 IPOs announced so far, December tops as busiest month for listings

With 11 IPOs announced so far, December tops as busiest month for listings

Industry players note that the sharp rally in the market over the past month has emboldened companies to advance their listing plans

ipo market listing share market

The maximum number of deals launched in a single month in 2024 was 12 in September (Representative Picture)

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

December is shaping up to be the busiest month for IPOs this year. With half a dozen companies announcing their listing plans on Monday, the total count has already reached 11. Investment bankers expect an additional 2-3 launches before the year ends.  The maximum number of deals launched in a single month in 2024 was 12 in September. However, the highest total raised was in October, when six companies amassed a cumulative Rs 38,689 crore, according to Prime Database.  The latest companies to announce their IPO pricing and dates are Ventive Hospitality (issue size Rs 1,600 crore), DAM Capital Advisors (Rs 840 crore), Transrail Lighting (Rs 839 crore), Sanathan Textiles (Rs 550 crore), Concord Enviro Systems (Rs 500 crore), and Mamata Machinery (Rs 179 crore). Most of these IPOs are set to open on Thursday.
 
 
Industry players note that the sharp rally in the market over the past month has emboldened companies to advance their listing plans. Additionally, many deals are being scheduled together, as the last week of December is typically avoided by companies due to concerns about limited participation from foreign portfolio investors during the year-end holiday period.

Also Read

IPO

Upcoming IPO: Anand Rathi's brokerage arm files draft papers with Sebi

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart IPO sees huge response, subscribed 27.28 times at close

IPO rush, market

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions' IPO subscribed 2.65 times on Day Two

ipo market listing share market

IPO fever hits D-Street: 4 opening, 11 listing to lure investors next week

IPO

Last day to subscribe Sai Life Sciences IPO: Check GMP, subscription status

Topics : IPO IPO Calendar IPOs IPO India India IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon