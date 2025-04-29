With IPO in sight, mattress maker Duroflex aims double-digit revenue growth

Mattress maker Duroflex said it is confident of achieving healthy double-digit revenue growth, while remaining on a journey to profitability as it looks to list on the bourses in the coming 18 months.

The company has identified institutions as a large vector of growth in the coming years. Institutions like colleges, hospitals, hotels etc currently make up a small fraction of the company’s revenue.

“Right now, it’s a relatively small business for us. But we do see huge potential in that over the next two-three years and we will definitely be investing behind that,” said Shridhar Balakrishnan, group chief executive