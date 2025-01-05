A break-tape stumble can't halt mutual fund AUM sprint to finish

Mutual funds (MFs) achieved nearly 40 per cent growth in assets under management (AUM) in calendar year (CY) 2024, despite a lacklustre fourth quarter. The AUM growth rate of 39.4 per cent is the highest recorded in at least the last decade.

Recent data for the December quarter shows that MFs collectively managed Rs 68.6 trillion, compared to Rs 49.2 trillion in the same quarter the previous year, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

AUM growth is influenced by two factors: market performance and net inflows. The mark-to-market impact on AUM has increased over time, as the