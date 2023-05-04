close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Advisors, distributors bring 95% of new millennial investors to MFs

Overall, investors from B-30 areas account for 26 per cent of the total individual assets under management with MFs, shows data

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
advisors

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Despite the rise of direct investment platforms, 95 per cent of millennial investors who started mutual fund (MF) investing in the last five financial years (FY) came through distributors or investment advisors, including banks. A report by registrar and transfer agent CAMS shows that investment advisors were the top contributors of new millennial investors -- with 35 per cent share -- followed by individual distributors.
The report also shows that while MFs are fast emerging as the preferred investment option among millennials, their reach is still fairly limited in locations beyond the top 30 cities. In the 2022-23 financial year (FY23), 89 per cent of first-time millennial investors were from the top 30 cities.

One of the reasons for the slower rate of investor addition from areas beyond the top 30 cities (B-30) is due to a difference in the digital landscape, according to the registrar and transfer agent (RTA) that works with ten out of the top 15 fund houses. "The effect of Covid-19 in B-30 locations, where the digital sector is still nascent, has slightly dampened the potential of the non-metro markets," CAMS said. The report is not fully representative of the MF industry as it does not include data from MFs that are not serviced by CAMS.
According to the report, more than half of the new investors that started investing in MFs in the last five years were millennials (born between 1981-1996). 1.57 crore new investors during the five-year period FY19-FY23 entered CAMS serviced MFs. Of these, 84.8 lakh were millennials with 54 per cent share," the RTA noted.

Overall, investors from B-30 areas account for 26 per cent of the total individual assets under management with MFs, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Also Read

Surging ahead: Mutual fund investor count rose 20% in 2022, shows data

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter

Market regulator Sebi considers allowing sponsor-less mutual funds

New mutual fund schemes with performance-based fee on the anvil

Average ticket size of mutual fund investor falls to Rs 68,321 in FY23

MFs turn net sellers in April, offload equities worth Rs 5,100 crore

Rate pause effect: Debt fund yields come off after year-long rally

Fund Pick: Nippon India Large Cap Fund is a diversified outperformer

Topics : millenials Mutual funds MFs Investments in India

First Published: May 04 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Advisors, distributors bring 95% of new millennial investors to MFs

advisors
2 min read

Markets defy US Fed rate hike: Hit five-month high; Sensex up 556 points

markets
4 min read

Zomato rises 4%, hits 5-month high; stock surges 28% in one month

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Britannia's Q4 revenues may rise up to 14% YoY led by volumes, say analysts

Britannia may dislodge HPCL or Bharti Infratel from Nifty 50 index
3 min read

Rane Engine Valve freezes in 20% upper circuit on strong Q4 performance

Automobile investments
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

Nifty50, nifty
4 min read

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

BSE500 headline P/E declines, but value of most companies rises
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

29 out of Nifty 500 stocks overbought; ABB, Apar Inds signal up to 20% gain

Trading Strategy
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

India may be the top FPI destination once US Fed pauses rate hike: Analysts

fpi
3 min read

Sensex soars 556 pts, ends at 2023 high; Nifty tops 18,250; HDFC twins lead

BSE
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon